Allen finished with 25 points (12-16 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-4 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists and one steal across 24 minutes in Saturday's 136-111 win over the Bucks.

Allen had his most productive game of the 2026-27 campaign Saturday, ending with a season high in scoring while picking up his second double-double in his last three appearances. The 28-year-old is now averaging 15.3 points, 9.2 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.8 blocks over 27.8 minutes per contest in five regular-season games. Allen has also displayed improved range, considering he has missed just one of his three attempts from deep this season.