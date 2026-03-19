Tatum totaled 24 points (7-15 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and one steal in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 120-99 victory over Golden State.

This was Tatum's third double-double of the season, and he's now scored at least 20 points in five straight games. Tatum has made an immediate impact since getting back to the court, churning out third-round value behind averages of 20.7 points, 8.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 3.0 triples and 1.2 steals per contest.