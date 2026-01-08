Collins provided 18 points (7-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds and one steal in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 123-111 loss to the Knicks.

Collins has been scorching from the field in his last five games, as he is averaging 16.4 points on 72.1 percent from the field and 2.2 threes on a 61.1 percent clip in that span. After losing Derrick Jones (knee) again for the next six weeks, the team will likely rely on Collins and Nicolas Batum to round out the power forward position.