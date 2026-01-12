This week provides us with one of the more lopsided schedules all season, even featuring a rare five-game week for the Lakers. Four teams will only go around twice, those being the Pistons, Grizzlies, Bucks, and Magic. That leaves 12 teams with four games and 13 teams with three games.

Sitting players who only go two or three times has its advantages, but fantasy managers still have to make smart decisions when figuring out whom to play, regardless of game count. Being aware of back-to-back sets is also a key factor, especially with so many teams now sitting players due to injury management.

Five Games: LAL

Four Games: BKN, CHA, CHI, DAL, DEN, HOU, IND, NOP, POR, SAC, TOR, UTA

Three Games: ATL, BOS, CLE, GSW, LAC, MIA, MIN, NYK, OKC, PHI, PHO, SAS, WAS

Two Games: DET, MEM, MIL, ORL,

Here are four potential starts and four potential sits entering the thirteenth week of the NBA season. Just keep in mind that this is based on games played for the week. If you play in a rotisserie league, the number of games played each week may not matter in your format.

Guards

Consider starting: Marcus Smart, LAL

Opponents: @SAC, ATL, CHA, @POR, TOR

Although Smart's per-game numbers haven't taken the world by storm, he has quietly carved out a consistent starting role over the past few weeks. As we have come to expect from Smart, his overall fantasy value is limited to just a couple of categories, those being steals and assists. In six games over the past two weeks, he has averaged 1.7 steals and 3.7 assists in 31.9 minutes per game. With five games tabled for the next seven days, Smart's streaming appeal could eventuate into a starter-level player. If assists and steals are on the agenda for your team, Smart could hypothetically deliver up to 10 steals and 20 assists.

Consider starting: TJ McConnell, IND

Opponents: BOS, TOR, NOP, @DET

Much like Smart, McConnell's value is tied up in assists and steals. However, he has stepped up on the offensive end in recent times, scoring double digits in four of the past five games, including a 23-point explosion in a win over the Hornets. Unlike Smart, McConnell's role is a little more temperamental, typically playing minutes in the high-teens. His floor is relatively safe at this point, even more so if Andrew Nembhard continues to deal with injuries. Consider getting McConnell into your starting lineup, again, if you are looking for assists and steals.

Consider sitting: Miles McBride, NYK

Opponents: @SAC, @GSW, PHO

McBride has been able to put together a nice stretch of production over the past two weeks, largely since Josh Hart has been sidelined with an ankle injury. In seven games during that time, McBride has been a top 50 player in standard leagues, averaging 16.6 points, 1.1 steals, and 3.7 3-pointers. However, Hart returned to action Sunday, cutting into McBride's playing time. While he is probably worth holding, at least for another few games, holding him on your bench might be a safer option, especially with only three games coming up.

Forwards

Consider starting: Jake LaRavia, LAL

Opponents: @SAC, ATL, CHA, @POR, TOR

LaRavia, like Smart, has also been starting for the Lakers, assuming that role for the past six games. In that time, he has averaged 15 points, 5.3 rebounds, two steals, and 2.5 3-pointers, flirting with top-30 value in standard leagues. The return of Rui Hachimura will have some sort of an impact, although it remains to be seen whether LaRavia will remain in the starting lineup. If we're being honest, there is certainly a case to be made for LaRavia being a better option than Hachimura, although that is neither here nor there. With five games coming up, even if LaRavia shifts to the bench, he should be able to do enough across the board to hold value in 12-team leagues.

Consider sitting: Bobby Portis, MIL

Opponents: MIN, @SAS

After a brief run of relevance, Portis has seen his overall production scale back in recent times. In three games last week, Portis averaged just 8.5 points and nine rebounds, leaving him outside the top 200 in standard leagues. His playing time continues to fluctuate on a nightly basis, meaning he could play anywhere from 16 to 30 minutes on any given night. His value is reliant on points and rebounds, and honestly, even his points production is serviceable, at best. This one is quite simple. Two games of Portis are not enticing enough to have him in your starting lineup.

Consider sitting: Ausar Thompson, DET

Opponents: PHO, IND

Although Thompson has stepped things up on the defensive end of the floor, his role continues to be a source of frustration for managers. Injuries to other players have helped over the past week, with Thompson putting up top 70 value in three games during that period, averaging nine points, six rebounds, 3.3 assists, and four combined steals and blocks. However, relying on the absence of others, especially when the Pistons only have two games, feels like a risky game to play. Unless you are simply looking for steals and blocks, Thompson should be just fine spending another week on your bench.

Centers

Consider starting: Jalen Smith, CHI

Opponents: @HOU, UTA, @BKN, BKN

Although Smith was far from outstanding in his return from a concussion, the writing is potentially on the wall, in a good way, when it comes to his role. Prior to his absence, Smith had started in three straight games alongside Nikola Vucevic, averaging 11.3 points, 9.7 rebounds, and three combined steals and blocks. During his hiatus, the Bulls were dreadful, losing three straight games in convincing fashion. Assuming you can absorb some risk, quietly sliding Smith into your starting lineup this week could be a stroke of genius.

Consider sitting: Myles Turner, MIL

Opponents: MIN, @SAS

Turner continues to be arguably the most disappointing player this season, struggling on both ends of the floor. No matter how you look at his numbers, there is certainly no way to sugar-coat it. In 13 games over the past month, he is barely a top 150 player in standard leagues, averaging 12.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.3 blocks, and 2.2 3-pointers. He remains a soft hold, simply because of his proven upside. However, moving him to your bench this week is a no-brainer.