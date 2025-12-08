The NBA Cup finals are upon us, meaning we have a week loaded with rest for many teams. Unlike the past few weeks, deciding who to sit and who to start can be dictated by the schedule, with very few players worthy of a starting spot, should they only suit up once.

Week 8 sees a host of players with a very light schedule, with 14 teams suiting up only once and 12 teams with just two games. That leaves four teams to focus on in terms of schedule, taking to the court three times each, those being the Pacers, Timberwolves, Pelicans, and Kings.

Sitting players who only go two or three times has its advantages, but fantasy managers still have to make smart decisions when figuring out whom to play, regardless of game count. Being aware of back-to-back sets is also a key factor, especially with so many teams now sitting players during the home stretch.

Four Games: N/A

Three Games: IND, MIN, NOP, SAC

Two Games: ATL, BKN, CHA, CHI, CLE, GSW, MIL, PHI, PHO, POR, SAS, WAS

One Game: BOS, DAL, DEN, DET, HOU, LAC, LAL, MEM, MIA, NYK, OKC, ORL, TOR, UTA

Here are four potential starts and four potential sits entering the eighth week of the NBA season. Just keep in mind that this is based on games played for the week. If you play in a rotisserie league, the number of games played each week may not matter in your format.

Guards

Consider starting: T.J. McConnell, IND

Opponents: SAC, @PHI, WAS

Arguably the best case of quantity over quality this week, McConnell having three games makes him at least a starting candidate. His production of late has been adequate, at best. With that said, he has been able to contribute in the categories we need, those being assists and steals. In seven games over the past two weeks, McConnell has averaged 10.6 points, 5.1 assists, and 1.7 steals in 18.2 minutes per game. If his playing time can push to 20 minutes per game, we could be looking at a player who could accumulate 25 assists and eight steals over the next seven days. More than helpful given how many players only suit up once.

Consider sitting: Ryan Nembhard, DAL

Opponents: BKN

Despite his recent rise up the ranks, one game this week simply isn't enough to warrant a starting roster spot for a largely unproven player. Since assuming the starting role in Dallas, Nembhard has certainly made the most of his opportunity. He has scored double digits in five of the six games, while also averaging 6.8 assists and 2.5 3-pointers. However, with Brandon Williams nipping at his heels and head coach Jason Kidd likely to change his mind at any time, there is likely too much risk with starting Nembhard this week.

Consider sitting: Reed Sheppard, HOU

Opponents: LAC

A player who is on the opposite trajectory, Sheppard has seen his role and production reduce over the past week, with head coach Ime Udoka seemingly not on board with having him as a permanent starter. In four appearances over the past week, Sheppard has averaged nine points, 3.8 rebounds, three assists, one steal, and two 3-pointers in just 23 minutes per game. As a player who could very well give you 20 minutes off the bench for his one game this week, moving Sheppard to your bench also seems like a wise decision.

Forwards

Consider starting: Saddiq Bey, NOP

Opponents: SAS, POR, @CHI

Another injury to Zion Williamson has seemingly presented Bey with arguably the best opportunity of his career. He has now started in eight straight games, recording three double-doubles in that span. In seven games over the past two weeks, he has averaged 20.1 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.4 steals, and two 3-pointers in 35 minutes per contest. While Herb Jones could return as soon as Monday against the Spurs, Bey has likely done enough to hold down a significant role in the rotation. Managers are certainly within their rights to have a little hesitation when it comes to Bey, although given the lopsided schedule this week, even two good games from Bey would likely be enough to warrant a starting spot.

Consider starting: Noah Clowney, BKN

Opponents: @DAL, MIL

After years of teasing us with his upside, it appears as though Clowney has finally figured things out. While it was a slow start to the season, Clowney has thrived since moving into the starting lineup in early November. In 15 games over the past month, he has averaged 16.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.9 3-pointers, and 1.8 combined steals and blocks, logging 31 minutes per contest. Although the Nets are going nowhere, Clowney seems to have carved out a consistent role, something that has eluded him in the past. Two games make him a borderline starting candidate, but he should certainly be in the discussion given his recent play.

Consider sitting: Tobias Harris, DET

Opponents: ATL

A player with very little upside, one game for Harris simply isn't enough for him to be handed a starting role this week. He is well outside the top 150 this season despite playing 29.7 minutes per game. Through 14 appearances, he is averaging 14.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 1.8 3-pointers, shooting 45.3 percent from the floor. Detroit is a team looking to win, meaning Harris will likely hold onto his starting spot, something that is actually a negative when it comes to his overall fantasy appeal. Don't overthink this one just because of who he is. Move him to the bench.

Centers

Consider starting: Maxime Raynaud, SAC

Opponents: @IND, DEN, @MIN

In a season full of weird and strange decisions, Sacramento finally did the right thing, moving Raynaud into the starting lineup. With Domantas Sabonis likely to miss at least another two weeks, the starting center spot is open for business. Drew Eubanks was given first crack at the job, although he failed miserably, much to no one's surprise. Raynaud has quietly put up numbers off the bench before being inserted into the starting lineup in a win over the Heat. In his last four games, the rookie has averaged 16.3 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks. Assuming he holds on to the starting job, Raynaud should not only be rostered everywhere, but he is also worth starting this week with a favorable three-game schedule.

Consider sitting: Kel'el Ware, MIA

Opponents: @ORL

Despite starting the past two games, Ware's production continues to be a source of frustration for managers. His role typically fluctuates based on the opposition, meaning he is no guarantee to start this week against the Magic. In four games over the past week, Ware averaged 7.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks in 23.3 minutes per contest. However, he scored no more than five points in three of those four games, while blocking multiple shots only once. Given the uncertainty regarding both his role and production, a spot on the bench seems like the easy and correct decision.