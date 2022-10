Dedmon (foot) is available for Thursday's matchup against the Warriors, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Dedmon was a late addition to the injury report Thursday due to a lingering issue with plantar fasciitis, but he will in fact be available to play. However, Dedmon has seen his minutes decrease as of late as the veteran only logged five minutes in his last contest as rookie Nikola Jovic made his debut and played 15 minutes.