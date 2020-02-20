Hornets' Robert Franks: Posts another big game Wednesday
Franks scored 29 points (10-19 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 2-3 FT) and corralled 10 rebounds in a G League loss to Agua Caliente on Wednesday.
Franks extended his double-double streak to three in the loss while tying his season high in points. The 23-year-old undrafted rookie is averaging 23.3 points and 10.7 boards over his last three contests.
