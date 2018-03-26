James Young: Waived by Sixers
Young was waived by the Sixers on Monday, Shams Charania of Yahoo! Sports reports.
Young joined the Sixers on a two-way contract back at the start of January and ended up playing in just six total games at the NBA level in Philadelphia. Most of his time was spent in the G-League with the Sixers' affiliate, where he averaged 20.7 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.5 steals across 39 games. Now that he's been waived, Young will look to field interest elsewhere in the league and could be a 10-day contract candidate for team's in need of depth on the wing. That said, no matter where he lands, he won't be a fantasy contributor.
