Bowden had 20 points (7-12 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 11 rebounds and a steal across 28 minutes off the bench in Thursday's win over the Hustle.

Bowden surpassed the 15-point mark for the first time this season and might be ending the regular season on a strong note. Even though he's averaging just 8.0 points per contest, he has recorded double-digit scoring outputs in two of his last three appearances.