The Knicks signed King to a contract Thursday.

The terms of King's deal aren't known, but New York is presumably bringing him aboard on an Exhibit 10 deal that would allow the organization to retain his G League rights in the likely event he's waived prior to the regular season. As a rookie in 2019-20, King was a two-way player for the Pistons and appeared in 10 NBA games, averaging 2.0 points and 1.0 rebounds in 6.2 minutes. He was re-signed on another two-way deal earlier in the offseason before being cut by Detroit over the weekend.