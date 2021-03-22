Gordon has requested a trade out of Orlando, Jared Weiss and Sam Amick of The Athletic report.

Gordon formally made the request on Friday, but it remains to be seen whether Orlando will grant his request before Thursday's deadline. The former top five pick has dealt with injuries this season, but he's averaged 15.7 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.2 assists across 23 games and would likely garner significant interest on the open market. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported last week that Houston, Minnesota, Denver and Portland all have interest in Gordon, while the Celtics are also believed to be in the mix.