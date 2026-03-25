Magic's Desmond Bane: Another strong performance
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bane totaled 17 points (5-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and two steals across 36 minutes during Tuesday's 136-131 loss to the Cavaliers.
Bane continues to provide steady numbers for fantasy managers, having not missed any of Orlando's 72 contests on the campaign. The star shooting guard has averaged 20.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.3 steals and 2.0 three-pointers in 34.8 minutes per tilt in his last nine games, shooting 39.1 percent from three-point land.
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