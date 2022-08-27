Harris suffered a torn left meniscus Saturday and will undergo further evaluation to determine a return timetable, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Just under two months ago, Harris inked a two-year, $26 million deal to remain with the Magic after a 2021-22 season averaging 11.1 points, 2.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.0 steals in 28.4 minutes. Meniscus injuries can have widely varying timetables, so it's hard to speculate about fantasy value opening up elsewhere until we know more. But if the injury keeps Harris out for much of the year, more time could open up for Terrence Ross and R.J. Hampton.