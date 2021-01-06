The Magic announced Wednesday that Carter-Williams was diagnosed with a bone bruise and a sprained ligament in his left foot after undergoing an MRI.

Orlando has ruled Carter-Williams out for Wednesday's game against Cleveland, but the team will wait and see how he responds to treatment before determining his availability for future contests. Even so, Carter-Williams looks headed for a multi-game absence, depriving him of the short-term boost in value he would have gained with Evan Fournier (back) day-to-day and with Aaron Gordon's minutes being managed.