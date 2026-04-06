Gafford (shoulder) won't return to Sunday's game against the Lakers.

Gafford injured his right shoulder early in the fourth quarter and immediately exited toward the locker room in obvious pain. He will finish Sunday's game with seven points (2-4 FG, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, two steals and two blocks in 20 minutes. The Mavericks will next play Tuesday versus the Clippers, and if Gafford can't suit up for that contest, Marvin Bagley should be considered the favorite to replace him in the starting lineup.