Okafor will shift back to a bench role for Wednesday's matchup with the Grizzlies, Grizzlies radio play-by-play announcer Eric Hasseltine reports.

Okafor has logged 15 minutes or less in four straight games, so he was already essentially off the fantasy radar despite previously working with the starters. His demotion to the bench certainly doesn't help things and he'll likely struggle to hit double-digit minutes. This does appear to be a matchup-based decision, however, so Okafor could be back in the starting five as soon as Friday's game against the Suns.