Okafor will rejoin the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Trail Blazers.

The Pelicans opted to start Darius Miller instead of Okafor during Saturday's contest, though it appears that was just a one-game experiment. As a result, Okafor will reclaim a starting role Tuesday, but considering he's seen single-digit minutes in three of his last four games, he likely shouldn't be relied upon for those in either season-long leagues or playing DFS contests Tuesday.