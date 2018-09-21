Okafor signed a contract with the 76ers on Friday, Rich Hofmann of The Athletic reports.

The deal is a non-guaranteed minimum contract, so he'll essentially be trying out for the Sixers. Okafor has a fair shot at making the team considering the 76ers are relatively shallow at center behind Joel Embiid. Okafor appeared in 26 games last season with the Pelicans, averaging 4.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.0 block across 13.6 minutes.