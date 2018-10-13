Emeka Okafor: Waived by Philly
Okafor was waived by the 76ers on Saturday, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Okafor didn't make a big enough impression during training camp to secure a contract from the 76ers. He may end up with another NBA team at some point during the season. Last year, during his age 34 season, he averaged 4.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.0 block in 13.6 minutes with the Pelicans.
More News
-
76ers' Emeka Okafor: Inks deal with Philly•
-
Pelicans' Emeka Okafor: Waived by New Orleans•
-
Pelicans' Emeka Okafor: Will come off bench Wednesday•
-
Pelicans' Emeka Okafor: Grabs nine boards in start•
-
Pelicans' Emeka Okafor: Will rejoin starting five Tuesday•
-
Pelicans' Emeka Okafor: Coming off bench Saturday•
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Top 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...
-
H2H points mock draft
The 2018-19 season only a week from tipping off, we do a mock draft to help you get ready to...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...