Okafor was waived by the 76ers on Saturday, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Okafor didn't make a big enough impression during training camp to secure a contract from the 76ers. He may end up with another NBA team at some point during the season. Last year, during his age 34 season, he averaged 4.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.0 block in 13.6 minutes with the Pelicans.