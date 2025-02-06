Now Playing

Quickley (hip) will be available for Friday's game against the Thunder, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Quickley missed Wednesday's game versus the Grizzlies, as it was the second leg of a back-to-back set. He's been limited to 17.8 minutes per game over his last three contests as the Raptors work him back slowly, but those restrictions will likely soften gradually.

