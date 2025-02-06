Quickley (hip) will be available for Friday's game against the Thunder, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Quickley missed Wednesday's game versus the Grizzlies, as it was the second leg of a back-to-back set. He's been limited to 17.8 minutes per game over his last three contests as the Raptors work him back slowly, but those restrictions will likely soften gradually.
