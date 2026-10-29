Quickley logged 16 points (5-15 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven assists, three rebounds and two steals over 29 minutes during Wednesday's 129-99 win over Orlando.

Quickley didn't have a great shooting night from the floor overall, but he had success from beyond the arc. He's averaging 2.8 threes per contest while connecting on 35.5 percent of his attempts from deep through the first four games of the regular season. Quickley can be inconsistent with his shot on a night-to-night basis, but his scoring output will be more valuable than ever given the extended absence of Kawhi Leonard (knee).