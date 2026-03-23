Raptors' Immanuel Quickley: Out with foot issue
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Quickley (foot) is out for Monday's game against the Jazz.
Monday's game is the second leg of a back-to-back set, so this absence may be maintenance-related. During Sunday's loss to the Suns, he finished with 11 points, three rebounds, one assist and two steals in 26 minutes. Jamal Shead and Ja'Kobe Walter could see increased reps with Quickley on the shelf.
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