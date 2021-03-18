Powell had 43 points (14-18 FG, 8-12 3Pt, 7-9 FT) and three rebounds in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 116-112 loss to the Pistons.

Powell single-handedly kept the Raptors within striking distance as he poured in a career-high 43 points on an incredible 14-of-18 shooting. He is rolling right now and has been a top-20 player over the last month. It appears they are going to run with Powell in the starting lineup, even when the team is fully healthy. This bodes well for his immediate future and although we shouldn't expect scoring like this every night, he should be able to flirt with top-50 value the rest of the way.