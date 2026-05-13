Harper recorded 12 points (5-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal across 25 minutes during Tuesday's 126-97 victory over Minnesota in Game 5 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Harper was cleared to play ahead of tipoff after being a late addition to the injury report Tuesday afternoon due to left knee soreness. The rookie first-rounder provided a well-rounded line off the bench in the pivotal win, finishing as one of six Spurs players to score in double figures while ranking second on the team in rebounds. He'll look to continue providing a spark off the bench in Friday's Game 6 as the Spurs aim to close out the series in Minnesota.