Thunder's Isaiah Hartenstein: Won't play Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hartenstein (rest) won't play Thursday against the Clippers.
Hartenstein will be held out of the first leg of a back-to-back for injury management purposes, but he should be back in action Friday in Minnesota. Chet Holmgren will spend more time at center Thursday with Hartenstein watching from the sidelines, and there will be more minutes available for Kenrich Williams and Ousmane Dieng.
