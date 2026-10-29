Ball finished with eight points (3-11 FG, 2-8 3Pt), four rebounds, eight assists and a steal across 28 minutes in Wednesday's 119-114 loss to the Warriors.

Ball endured another inefficient shooting performance, converting just 27.3 percent of his field-goal attempts while committing six turnovers. His eight assists provided some fantasy value, but his scoring struggles were particularly concerning, as he should take on a bigger role offensively with Anthony Edwards (knee) sidelined for several weeks. Even though his shooting efficiency and turnover problems remain significant concerns, Ball should still have a ton of upside with Edwards out going forward. He's a strong bounce-back candidate after failing to clear the 15-point mark in each of his previous four appearances.