Simons (thumb) has been downgraded to questionable for Friday's game against the Magic.
Simons was initially deemed probable for Friday's matchup due to a right thumb sprain, but his availability is now murkier in the hours leading up to tipoff. If he's unable to suit up against Orlando, Shaedon Sharpe and Malcolm Brogdon will likely see additional run.
