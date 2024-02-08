Curry totaled nine points (2-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one block over 25 minutes during Wednesday's 127-104 win over Philadelphia.

Curry not only failed to reach double-digit scoring for the third time this season, he also logged just one assist and three boards. The sharpshooter's quiet performance didn't prevent Golden State from running away with a blowout win, but it was a letdown for fantasy managers who have grown accustomed to Curry's game-to-game excellence. He'll likely bounce back quickly given his recent output, as Curry had scored 20-plus points in nine straight contests coming into Wednesday.