The Wizards acquired Gafford and Chandler Hutchison from the Bulls on Thursday in exchange for Moritz Wagner and Troy Brown, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

The two teams will both exchange a big and a wing who had previously been on the fringe of the rotations for their respective squads for much of the season. Gafford was at least able to enjoy an 11-game run as the Bulls' starting center from late January to mid-February while Wendell Carter was sidelined with a quadriceps contusion, but the Arkansas product wasn't used extensively, averaging 14.9 minutes per contest. Gafford's use had been on the decline since Carter returned to action, but the 22-year-old could see new life in Washington, where head coach Scott Brooks has cycled through three different centers (including Wagner) since Thomas Bryant sustained a season-ending ACL tear in early January. Gafford will be competing for playing time with Alex Len and Robin Lopez, neither of whom the Wizards are likely overly attached to in the long term.