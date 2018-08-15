2018 Outlook: Alfred Morris
2018 fantasy player outlook for Alfred Morris, RB, FA
Alfred Morris remains a free agent this offseason, and he will look to sign with a team as a reserve running back. He spent 2017 with the Cowboys, and he was relevant during the six-game suspension for starter Ezekiel Elliott. But we doubt Morris lands in a situation where he will be a featured running back, and at 29, his best days are likely behind him. Keep an eye on where Morris ends up this season, but he should not be drafted in the majority of leagues
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Rankings: Defending McCoy, Luck ranks
Our experts disagree on a lot. Today, we're looking at places they agree, and why maybe they...
-
Reassessing Seahawks' RBs
Rashaad Penny suffered a hand injury that may have ended the Seahawks competition at running...
-
2018 Fantasy Football rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Penny injury shakes up SEA backfield
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the running back situation in Seattle now that Rashaad Penny has a...
-
Our latest 12-team PPR mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down our latest 12-team PPR mock draft, which featured some different...
-
Ridley hoping for big rookie year
Jamey Eisenberg caught up with Falcons rookie receiver Calvin Ridley after his preseason debut...