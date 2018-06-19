2018 Outlook: Texans DST

2018 fantasy player outlook for Texans DST

Injuries ravaged the Texans defense last year, but that was then. Heading into 2018, J.J. Watt, Jadeveon Clowney, Whitney Mercilus will return and team up with newcomers Tyrann Mathieu and Aaron Colvin to make this one of the league's more powerful units, at least on paper. Aided by a talented kick-return squad and helped along by suspect offenses within the AFC South, the Texans DST seems like a unit worth trusting. That is until you see where they play in Week 1 - at New England. Yeesh. Things get a lot better after that, so don't get scared of drafting this DST. You'll either take your lumps with them to start the season or find an alternate (Lions? Cardinals?) and carry two DSTs in Week 1. The choice is yours.

Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers

    QB Tiers 1.0

    What should you look for in a quarterback? Value on Draft Day, sure, but also consistency,...

  • NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals

    RB Tiers 1.0

    It's a new golden age for running backs in Fantasy, and you need one of the very best to have...

  • NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Houston Texans

    WR Tiers 1.0

    The wide receiver position wasn't what it has been last season, which might mean you need to...