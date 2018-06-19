2018 Outlook: Texans DST
2018 fantasy player outlook for Texans DST
Injuries ravaged the Texans defense last year, but that was then. Heading into 2018, J.J. Watt, Jadeveon Clowney, Whitney Mercilus will return and team up with newcomers Tyrann Mathieu and Aaron Colvin to make this one of the league's more powerful units, at least on paper. Aided by a talented kick-return squad and helped along by suspect offenses within the AFC South, the Texans DST seems like a unit worth trusting. That is until you see where they play in Week 1 - at New England. Yeesh. Things get a lot better after that, so don't get scared of drafting this DST. You'll either take your lumps with them to start the season or find an alternate (Lions? Cardinals?) and carry two DSTs in Week 1. The choice is yours.
