In Jim Harbaugh's five years of head coaching, his teams have attempted at least 31 field goals every season. That includes the Chargers' 42 attempts in 2024. Dicker was the benefactor of such kicking, finishing third in both Fantasy points per game (10.7) and total Fantasy points (179). The Chargers' run game is much improved, potentially ruining the chances of Dicker attempting a tonnage of three-pointers, but he should still see north of 30 on the year. He's worth taking with one of your last two picks.