The Bears DST averaged under seven Fantasy points per game during the 2025 season despite generating plenty of splash plays with 20 sacks, 14 interceptions, and multiple defensive touchdowns because Chicago still allowed 24.4 points per game. The Bears have made improvements to their defensive roster this offseason, but they don't project as anything more than a matchup-based streaming defense in 2026.
2026 Outlook: Bears
2026 fantasy player outlook for Bears, DST, Chicago Bears
By CBS Sports Staff
• 1 min read
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Bears Fantasy Outlook
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