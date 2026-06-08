2026 Outlook: Jonathan Taylor

Taylor remains one of the best running backs in football and should be selected in Round 1 of most drafts as a top-five running back. He is one of the true workhorse backs in the league, with 20.7 touches per game for his career. He led the NFL in rush attempts and rushing touchdowns in 2025, and no one would be surprised if he repeats in 2026. Last year, he caught a career-high 2.7 passes per game, patching one of the few weaknesses in his profile. If there were some cause for concern, it would be the 369 touches he had last year and the fact that he only averaged 3.3 yards per carry in his last seven games. We think the efficiency drop had more to do with the absence of Daniel Jones, who we expect to return early in 2026. If Taylor plays 17 games, expect him to approach 2,000 yards from scrimmage and score at least 15 touchdowns.

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