In the unlikely event that Smith ends up as a starting tight end somewhere after being released by Pittsburgh in March, he could be Fantasy relevant. Remember, Smith was the No. 4 TE in Fantasy with the Dolphins in 2024. He turned 111 targets into 88 catches, 884 yards and eight touchdowns as a short-area target with good ability after the catch. The most likely scenario, however, is that Smith is not on Fantasy rosters in 2026.
2026 Outlook: Jonnu Smith
2026 fantasy player outlook for Jonnu Smith, TE
By CBS Sports Staff
• 1 min read
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Jonnu Smith Fantasy Outlook
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