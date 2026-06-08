2026 Outlook: Lamar Jackson

Perhaps no quarterback has as much upside as Jackson, and it's perfectly reasonable to draft him as a top-three quarterback in 2026. Jackson was the No. 1 QB in Fantasy in 2024 and started 2025 by scoring 33 or more fantasy points in six point per passing TD leagues in each of his first three games. Unfortunately, injuries marred the rest of his 2025 campaign. Jackson ran the ball less frequently and less effectively than what we are accustomed to seeing, but we're betting that the injuries were the main reason for his struggles and he looks like a great bounce-back candidate in 2026. Based on his history, expect at least 24 points per game with the potential for 30 if things break right. There are some risks, however, including a new head coach. new offensive coordinator and a recent trend of Jackson running less (even before his 2025 injuries). Still, he remains an electric player with league-winning potential.

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