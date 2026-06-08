2026 Outlook: Texans

The Texans have had a top-five Fantasy defense in each of the past two seasons, and only the Seahawks scored more Fantasy points last year. Houston gave up the fewest yards in the league in 2025 and the second-fewest points. They lost very little from this defense in the offseason, while adding Reed Blankenship in free agency and Kayden McDonald in Round 2 of the NFL Draft. There could be some regression from the four defensive touchdowns they scored last year, but they should easily still be a top-five unit that should be drafted as early as Round 12 of your draft.

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