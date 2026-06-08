2026 Outlook: Will Dissly

Dissly had a down season in 2025 with 11 catches for 97 yards and no touchdowns on 16 targets in nine games. He did fare better in 2024 with 50 catches for 481 yards and two touchdowns on 64 targets, and he averaged 7.3 PPR points per game. But that was the best year of his career, and he doesn't offer much upside entering his age-30 season in 2026 even if he lands in a good situation.

Add CBS Sports on Google Join the Conversation