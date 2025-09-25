Coach Kyle Shanahan told KNBR on Thursday that Purdy (left shoulder/knee) is progressing toward a return to action Sunday against the Jaguars, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. "I think (the toe) is feeling better each day, and if that continues he should be good on Sunday," Shanahan said.

This marks the most declarative statement from Shanahan as it pertains to Purdy's ability to return since the quarterback suffered a turf toe variant and an AC joint sprain in his left shoulder during a Week 1 win at Seattle. Purdy has ceded QB duties to backup Mac Jones (knee) the last two games, and both quarterbacks were limited in practice Wednesday and Thursday. Purdy and Jones may retain designations once the 49ers post their final Week 4 injury report Friday, but if Shanahan's most recent comments bear weight, it appears Purdy will be back under center this weekend.