Bourne brought in three of four targets for 44 yards in the 49ers' 26-15 loss to the Texans on Sunday.

Bourne was second in receiving yards on the 49ers despite his modest total, and he contributed a pair of first downs on his trio of grabs. Bourne continues to work as the No. 2 receiver due to the absence of Ricky Pearsall (knee), but after back-to-back 142-yard tallies versus the Rams and Buccaneers in Weeks 5 and 6, the Eastern Washington product has generated a modest 5-58-0 line on six targets over the subsequent pair of contests. Bourne will continue working in a starting role if Pearsall is unable to return for next Sunday's Week 9 matchup on the road against the Giants.