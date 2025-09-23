Prentice reverted to the Broncos' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's official transaction log.

Prentice was elevated to the active roster for the third straight week, failing to record any stats while playing five snaps on offense and nine snaps with the special-teams unit in Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Chargers. The fullback will now have to be officially signed to the active roster in order to appear in another game with Denver moving forward this year.