The Commanders released Erickson on Friday.

Erickson made just two appearances, exclusively on special teams, for the Commanders in 2022 and signed a reserve/futures contract at the end of the campaign. However, he's been let go following a wave of undrafted free agent signings and will head into the summer as a free agent. The Wisconsin product is mostly known for his return prowess, as he's topped 200 receiving yards just once (2019) in his seven-year career.

