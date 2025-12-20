Swift (groin) is listed as active Sunday against the Packers.

Swift made an appearance on the Bears' injury report midweek due to a groin issue that limited him Wednesday and Thursday, leaving him questionable for Week 16 action. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reported earlier Saturday that Swift was expected to play this weekend, which now has been confirmed. In a Week 14 loss at Green Bay, Swift earned 58 percent of the offensive snaps en route to 16 touches for 82 yards from scrimmage, while rookie RB Kyle Monangai took 14 carries for 57 yards on a 41 percent snap share. Both backs figure to be involved with first place in the NFC North on the line.