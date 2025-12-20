Swift (groin) is expected to play against the Packers on Saturday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Swift drew the questionable tag for Saturday's NFC North tilt due to a groin injury that limited his practice participation during Week 16 prep. It appears the veteran running back is on track to be available, but his status may not be officially known until the Bears announce their list of inactive players approximately 90 minutes before the 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff. Swift sits at 935 rushing yards through 13 regular-season games, and he has three more games to reach the 1,000-yard threshold for the second time in his six-year NFL career.