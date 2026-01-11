Swift rushed 13 times for 54 yards and a touchdown and brought in both targets for 38 yards in the Bears' 31-27 wild-card win over the Packers on Saturday.

The veteran running back put together a solid workmanlike effort that featured a long run of just eight yards but also consisted of several productive runs and a five-yard touchdown rush with just over 10 minutes remaining. Swift was also productive on both of his catches, and he outpaced backfield mate Kyle Monangai on the ground by five carries and 27 yards. Swift should remain the leader of the ground attack in the Bears' next playoff challenge, which will come next weekend in the divisional round against either the 49ers or Eagles.