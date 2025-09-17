Swift practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday due to a quadriceps injury.

Swift has kicked off the 2025 season in his typical role as the Bears' No. 1 running back, turning 29 carries into 116 yards (4.0 YPC) and one touchdown and six catches (on eight targets) into 18 yards through two contests. Meanwhile, rookie seventh-round pick Kyle Monangai has combined for nine touches in that same span. With an injury now in tow, though, Swift's status will be one to watch as the week goes on to ensure he'll be out there Sunday against the Cowboys.