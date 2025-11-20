Swift (hip) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.

Swift has been a regular on Bears injury reports dating back to Week 7, but he appears to be getting gradually healthier. After sitting out a Nov. 2 win over the Bengals and then having his reps managed more carefully prior to returning to the lineup for a Week 10 win over the Giants, Swift has now upgraded to full participation by the Bears' second practice for the second straight week. Swift looks to be good to go for Sunday's game against the Steelers, and he could be in line for a larger workload after he handily outperformed rookie Kyle Monangai out of the backfield in both of the past two games. Between those contests, Swift averaged 5.0 yards on 34 totes, while Monangai was limited to an average of 2.7 yards per carry on 19 rushing attempts.