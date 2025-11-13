Swift (hip) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.

Swift was limited in practice Wednesday, but it's possible that the Bears were simply capping his reps as a precaution. The starting running back returned from a one-game absence due to a groin issue and racked up 98 yards from scrimmage on eight touches versus the Giants in Week 10. Even with the emergence of Kyle Monangai as a reliable backfield option, Swift remains Chicago's clear No. 1 running back and stands to handle a sizeable workload on the road against Minnesota on Sunday.