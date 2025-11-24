Wright recorded six tackles, including three solo, and one interception in the Bears' 31-28 win over the Steelers on Sunday.

Wright has five or more tackles in three of his last seven contests and now has five interceptions on the season, including four over his last six games. With Jaylon Johnson (groin) nearing a return from injured reserve, Wright is at risk of sliding back into a reserve role, making his IDP value more matchup- and snap-dependent going forward.