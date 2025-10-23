Wright (hip) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.

Wright was limited in practice Wednesday, but he's already put his hip injury behind him. He can be considered on track to handle his usual starting role at cornerback on the road against the Ravens on Sunday. Across six regular-season appearances, Wright has already racked up career-high marks across the board, with 26 total tackles (19 solo), four pass breakups (including two interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown), plus one fumble recovery.